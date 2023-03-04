The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 110,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 113,728 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 411,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 107,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 314.7% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 73,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 55,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.