Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,359 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,389 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 957.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $55.52 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

