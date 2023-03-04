Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 615,617 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 293.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of GameStop worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GameStop by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in GameStop by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,317 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in GameStop by 770.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GameStop by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 193,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.19.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

