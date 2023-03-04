Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,243 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Qorvo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 139,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo Trading Up 1.4 %

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Qorvo stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $133.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.