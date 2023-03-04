Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FTI Consulting worth $20,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 133.2% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $164.79. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,087 shares of company stock worth $3,531,372 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

