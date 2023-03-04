Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

