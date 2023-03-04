1,176 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Concentrix by 57.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 69.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CNXC opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $204.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

