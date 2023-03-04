Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $143,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.6% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.2% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

