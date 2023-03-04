Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $51,315.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
