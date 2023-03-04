Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $51,315.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

