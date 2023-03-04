Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Raised to $15.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CLVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

CLVT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

