BTIG Research Trims Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price to $16.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.