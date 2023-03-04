BTIG Research Trims Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price to $16.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
