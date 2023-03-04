BTIG Research Trims Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price to $16.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

