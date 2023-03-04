Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

