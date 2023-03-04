TD Cowen Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $4.50

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 190.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $1.55 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,183,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $10,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.