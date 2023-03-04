Piper Sandler Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $150.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.80% from the stock’s current price.

HSKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Heska Price Performance

Heska stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $955.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.53. Heska has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $154.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17.

Insider Transactions at Heska

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

