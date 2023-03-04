Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.8 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

