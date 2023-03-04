Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells $220,160.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.63 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $915.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

