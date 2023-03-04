Insider Selling: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) VP Sells 29,533 Shares of Stock

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of AXL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
