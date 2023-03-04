Insider Selling: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) VP Sells 29,533 Shares of Stock

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,973,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 252,302 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,652,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,200,000 after acquiring an additional 157,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.