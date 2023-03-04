Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 19,149 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $387,192.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,077,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,227,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

