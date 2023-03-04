Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $35.73

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $32.58. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 244,903 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

