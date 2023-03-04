MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Down to $35.82

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $31.71. MP Materials shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 2,008,949 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 533,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.