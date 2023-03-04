Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $154.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,665. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.