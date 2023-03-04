Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $154.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
Shares of CLH stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,665. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.