Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theo Killion acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,429 shares in the company, valued at $105,549.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURV opened at $2.76 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $286.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.18 million. Torrid had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

