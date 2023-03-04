29,700 Shares in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE PV opened at $5.70 on Friday. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $306.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.