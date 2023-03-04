Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

