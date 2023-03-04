Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,221 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $60.12 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

