Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CorVel by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.11. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $192.13.

Insider Activity

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,938,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 420,194 shares in the company, valued at $78,786,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $58,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,033 shares of company stock worth $10,645,541. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.