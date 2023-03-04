Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,262 Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $9,662,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $9,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $8,951,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $5,854,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enhabit by 187.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

EHAB stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

