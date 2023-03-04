Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 410.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Yellow were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Yellow by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Yellow by 48.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yellow by 9.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YELL shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Yellow Stock Up 3.9 %

YELL stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

