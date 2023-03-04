Ergoteles LLC Trims Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX Price Performance

Shares of VHC opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.