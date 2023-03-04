Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 44,786 Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Emeren Group worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emeren Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the second quarter worth $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth $325,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Emeren Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emeren Group by 397.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $4.55 on Friday. Emeren Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emeren Group ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Emeren Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Insider Activity

In other Emeren Group news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $378,489.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,015,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,601,662.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emeren Group Profile

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

