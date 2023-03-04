Ergoteles LLC Invests $326,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:DQ opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

