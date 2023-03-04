Ergoteles LLC Invests $331,000 in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Signal Hill Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,976,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,781,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the second quarter worth $206,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Signal Hill Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Signal Hill Acquisition Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

