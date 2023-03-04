Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $128.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

