Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Grows By 15.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. HUYA has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

