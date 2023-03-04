Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) PT Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.