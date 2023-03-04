Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Enviva Price Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Enviva has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

