Citigroup Boosts Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target to $7.50

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $7.25 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESRT. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.15.

ESRT opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

