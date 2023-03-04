AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.19. 4,598,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 38,962,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

