Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 6%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 464,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,199,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Livent Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

