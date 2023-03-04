Morgan Stanley Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.88.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.9 %

EQR stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

