Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 137,586 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $21.87.
MYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
