Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 137,586 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $21.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Myers Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

About Myers Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

