Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $40.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet Trading Up 1.0 %

FN stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

