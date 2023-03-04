ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $70.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $62.21.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

