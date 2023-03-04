DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

