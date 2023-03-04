DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DV. Loop Capital raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.