DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DV. Loop Capital raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.
DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
