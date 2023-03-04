BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

