HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

