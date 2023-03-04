Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

