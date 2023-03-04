Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

