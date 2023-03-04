Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.8 %

DCI stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,212 shares of company stock worth $1,405,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $63,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

