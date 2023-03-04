Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Grows By 54.5%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

GLBZ stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

(Get Rating)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.